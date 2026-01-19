Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.01.2026 13:45:00

Is Robinhood Stock a Millionaire Maker?

What's the secret to finding millionaire-making stocks? A game-changing product or service is a common characteristic. Think Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce platform, or Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone.Not every game-changing company's stock produces huge gains, however, and some enormous gains are dished out by seemingly ordinary companies.This is the frustration anyone keeping tabs on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is likely facing right now. The stock's roughly 200% run-up from April's low certainly suggests there's something special here. The discount online brokerage firm's business, however, doesn't look particularly special. It has been producing growth that will be difficult to sustain given the industry's lack of barriers to entry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Robinhood

mehr Nachrichten