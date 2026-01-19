Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
19.01.2026 13:45:00
Is Robinhood Stock a Millionaire Maker?
What's the secret to finding millionaire-making stocks? A game-changing product or service is a common characteristic. Think Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce platform, or Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone.Not every game-changing company's stock produces huge gains, however, and some enormous gains are dished out by seemingly ordinary companies.This is the frustration anyone keeping tabs on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is likely facing right now. The stock's roughly 200% run-up from April's low certainly suggests there's something special here. The discount online brokerage firm's business, however, doesn't look particularly special. It has been producing growth that will be difficult to sustain given the industry's lack of barriers to entry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
