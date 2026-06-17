NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.06.2026 09:55:00
Is SpaceX Starting an Nvidia-Style Run?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) blasted off on its market debut on Friday, climbing 19%, then advanced by an additional 19% on its second trading day. All of this has brought SpaceX to a market cap of $2.5 trillion, placing it among the world's largest tech companies.The SpaceX IPO was the biggest ever, as the company raised $75 billion. But the operation just became even bigger. The company's underwriters exercised an overallotment option early this week, allowing them to buy more than 83 million extra shares -- and this operation brought the total raised to $85.7 billion. It's clear that many investors are excited about SpaceX, and this could be due to the fact that it operates in the three exciting growth areas of space, artificial intelligence (AI), and connectivity -- and it may also be linked to the idea that Elon Musk, known for huge ambitions, leads the company. Considering all of this, is SpaceX starting an Nvidia-style run? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!