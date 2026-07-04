Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.07.2026 17:38:00
Is SpaceX Stock Officially Overvalued?
The dust has settled, and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, has been trading on public markets for a few weeks, with a market value between $1.5 trillion and $2.5 trillion. As of this writing on June 30, the space stock and artificial intelligence (AI) upstart now has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, making it the seventh-most valuable company in the world.But if you look at the underlying financials, SpaceX is actually much smaller than the other megacap technology companies. Does that make the stock officially overvalued?SpaceX's total revenue was just $18.7 billion in 2026, which is significantly below the hundreds of billions in revenue that other trillion-dollar market cap stocks like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple generate annually. It generates $4 billion in launch revenue, $11.4 billion from its Starlink satellite internet business, and $3.2 billion in AI services revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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