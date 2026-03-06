JD.com Shares Rise 6%

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) shares rose 6.32 percent to $27.08, up $1.61 on Friday, possibly after the company reported higher fourth-quarter revenue yesterday.

The stock is currently trading at $27.08 compared with its previous close of $25.47. Shares opened at $26.33 and traded between $26.23 and $27.14 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 10.44 million shares, compared with an average volume of about 9.41 million shares.

JD.com's revenue rose 1.5 percent, to RMB 352.28 billion from RMB 346.99 billion. The fourth-quarter net loss was of RMB 2.71 billion, compared with net income of RMB 9.85 billion a year earlier. The company also approved an annual dividend of $1.00 per ADS.

The stock has traded between $24.51 and $45.75 over the past 52 weeks.