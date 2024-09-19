|
19.09.2024 15:50:38
JetBlue To Open First-ever Airport Lounges Starting With JFK Airport Terminal 5 In Late 2025
(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Thursday plans for its first-ever airport lounges, opening at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 in late 2025 and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Terminal C soon after.
The introduction of lounges is a step in the airline's 'JetForward' strategy, which seeks to meet the growing demand for premium offerings.
The new lounges will allow JetBlue to offer a valuable new Signature Perk to its top level TrueBlue Mosaic members and a benefit to the new premium credit card soon to be announced.
As New York's Hometown Airline and Boston's favorite airline, JetBlue will enhance the experience of its two largest focus cities as it seeks to build the East Coast's best leisure network as part of JetForward.
When they open, the lounges will give customers a relaxed retreat to play, work, and lounge as the airline expands its affordable premium experience from the sky to the ground.
