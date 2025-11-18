Komax Group wins productronica Innovation Award

The Komax Group has been honored with the productronica Innovation Award 2025 in the Cables, Coils & Hybrids category. The award went to the new Adaptive Incision Control (AIC) quality monitoring system – an innovation that ensures consistently high quality, greater process reliability, reduced scrap, shorter setup and downtimes, and a significant reduction in operator influence in automated wire processing.

Today in Munich, the Komax Group received the productronica Innovation Award 2025 in the Cables, Coils & Hybrids category for one of its latest innovations, the Adaptive Incision Control (AIC) quality monitoring system. The AIC system is used in the fully automatic crimp-to-crimp machines from Komax and the semi-automatic strip series machines from Schleuniger. It continuously compares the defined maximum incision notch depth with the actual cut on the wire, automatically adjusts the incision diameter and compensates for wire tolerances. Wire ends exceeding the permissible notch depth are reliably detected and sorted out. The AIC system thus ensures consistently high quality, greater process reliability, reduced scrap, shorter setup and downtimes, and a significant reduction in operator influence during wire processing.

“In combination with other innovations that we are presenting at productronica this year, the AIC quality monitoring system is a further step in our efforts to offer our customers unique added value. This enables them to reduce quality costs and continuously increase productivity. The award confirms the innovative strength of the Komax Group, which has characterized the company since it was founded 50 years ago and constantly provides our customers with new competitive advantages,” says Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group.

The productronica Innovation Award is presented by productronica, the world’s leading trade fair for electronics development and production, in cooperation with the trade journal productronic. This year was the sixth time that the award was presented. The jury selected the most innovative new products and manufacturing processes in six categories from a total of 79 submissions. The winners were honored today, the first day of the productronica trade fair in Munich.