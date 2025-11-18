Komax Aktie

Komax für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907324 / ISIN: CH0010702154

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 12:16:03

Komax Group wins productronica Innovation Award

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Statement
Komax Group wins productronica Innovation Award

18.11.2025 / 12:16 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 18 November 2025

Media release

The Komax Group has been honored with the productronica Innovation Award 2025 in the Cables, Coils & Hybrids category. The award went to the new Adaptive Incision Control (AIC) quality monitoring system – an innovation that ensures consistently high quality, greater process reliability, reduced scrap, shorter setup and downtimes, and a significant reduction in operator influence in automated wire processing.   

Today in Munich, the Komax Group received the productronica Innovation Award 2025 in the Cables, Coils & Hybrids category for one of its latest innovations, the Adaptive Incision Control (AIC) quality monitoring system. The AIC system is used in the fully automatic crimp-to-crimp machines from Komax and the semi-automatic strip series machines from Schleuniger. It continuously compares the defined maximum incision notch depth with the actual cut on the wire, automatically adjusts the incision diameter and compensates for wire tolerances. Wire ends exceeding the permissible notch depth are reliably detected and sorted out. The AIC system thus ensures consistently high quality, greater process reliability, reduced scrap, shorter setup and downtimes, and a significant reduction in operator influence during wire processing. 

“In combination with other innovations that we are presenting at productronica this year, the AIC quality monitoring system is a further step in our efforts to offer our customers unique added value. This enables them to reduce quality costs and continuously increase productivity. The award confirms the innovative strength of the Komax Group, which has characterized the company since it was founded 50 years ago and constantly provides our customers with new competitive advantages,” says Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group. 

The productronica Innovation Award is presented by productronica, the world’s leading trade fair for electronics development and production, in cooperation with the trade journal productronic. This year was the sixth time that the award was presented. The jury selected the most innovative new products and manufacturing processes in six categories from a total of 79 submissions. The winners were honored today, the first day of the productronica trade fair in Munich.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs around 3400 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: https://www.komaxgroup.com/en/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2231804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231804  18.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Komax AGmehr Nachrichten