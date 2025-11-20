Komax Aktie

20.11.2025 15:04:43

Komax Group initiates patent infringement proceedings against competitor

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Statement
Komax Group initiates patent infringement proceedings against competitor

20.11.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 20 November 2025

Media release

The Komax Group has initiated legal proceedings against a Chinese competitor, Hacint Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd, due to the probable infringement of several patents.

The Komax Group has a global portfolio of intellectual property with over 1,200 patents, utility models, and design rights. Depending on the jurisdiction and scope of the claim, these rights can protect not only the machines themselves but also the processes they carry out and, in certain cases, the products obtained directly from the patented processes.

As the market and technology leader in automated wire processing, the Komax Group has pursued a strategy for protecting its intellectual property for years. It remains determined to enforce its rights against any form of violation.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs around 3,400 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: www.komaxgroup.com/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2233590

 
End of News EQS News Service

2233590  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

