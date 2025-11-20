Komax Group initiates patent infringement proceedings against competitor

The Komax Group has initiated legal proceedings against a Chinese competitor, Hacint Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd, due to the probable infringement of several patents.

The Komax Group has a global portfolio of intellectual property with over 1,200 patents, utility models, and design rights. Depending on the jurisdiction and scope of the claim, these rights can protect not only the machines themselves but also the processes they carry out and, in certain cases, the products obtained directly from the patented processes.

As the market and technology leader in automated wire processing, the Komax Group has pursued a strategy for protecting its intellectual property for years. It remains determined to enforce its rights against any form of violation.