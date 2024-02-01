|
01.02.2024 07:00:32
Kuros Biosciences to Present at the CG 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference
|
Kuros Biosciences AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, February 1, 2024 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or “the Company”), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announced it will present at the CG 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference, to be held in San Francisco on February 12, 2024. At the conference, management will discuss its novel MagnetOs portfolio of products and its application to spinal fusion.
Presentation details are as follows:
Presenter: Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences
Additional executive leadership team members in attendance: Daniel Geiger, Chief Financial Officer and Joost de Bruijn, Executive Director and President of Innovation and Strategy
A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference. You may access the replay directly here, or via the Reports & Corporate Governance section of Kuros’ website within “Reports & Presentations”.
Kuros management will also be available for one on ones during the conference. Please contact your CG representative should you have interest in setting up a meeting.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1827077
