L3Harris Technologies Aktie

L3Harris Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.10.2026 17:57:48

L3Harris Wins $250 Mln Rocket Motor Contract

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), announced on Monday that it has received a $250 million follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) to manufacture propulsion units for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).

The company said the award represents the highest production quantity in program history and will be fulfilled at its new 60,000-square-foot Arsenal of Freedom facility in Camden, Arkansas, scheduled to open later this year.

L3Harris has produced GMLRS propulsion units for decades and also supplies the system's electronic safe-and-arm device and proximity sensor. The company said investments in automation and robotics will streamline solid rocket motor manufacturing and support expanded output for U.S. and allied partners.

On the NYSE, shares of L3Harris Technologies are currently gaining 0.42 percent, changing hands at $237.97

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu L3Harris Technologies

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu L3Harris Technologies

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

L3Harris Technologies 210,40 -1,17% L3Harris Technologies
Lockheed Martin Corp. 451,70 -1,40% Lockheed Martin Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Der Dow tritt derweil auf der Stelle. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen