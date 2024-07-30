30.07.2024 23:18:39

Landstar System Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $52.62 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $66.56 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $1.225 billion from $1.373 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $52.62 Mln. vs. $66.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.225 Bln vs. $1.373 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Landstar System Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Landstar System Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Landstar System Inc. 175,00 -0,57% Landstar System Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen