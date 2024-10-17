17.10.2024 22:30:00

Lincoln Electric Announces 5.6% Dividend Increase

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 5.6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.75 per share, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024.

"Our dividend increase reflects strong cash flow generation of the business, solid execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy, and confidence in our ability to continue to deliver superior long-term value for our shareholders through the cycle,” stated Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. 182,00 0,00% Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen