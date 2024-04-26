|
26.04.2024 22:30:00
Lincoln Electric Announces May 2024 Events with the Financial Community
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of May:
Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
Monday, May 6, 2024
10:30 am Eastern Standard Time live webcast
Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
The presentation at the Oppenheimer event will be webcast and can be accessed, along with the replay, on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.
KeyBanc 2024 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Boston, MA
Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Whitehead, Executive Vice President, President Global Automation
Business
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426243884/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.
|212,00
|-2,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.