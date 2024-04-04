Lincoln Electric Appoints Susan C. Edwards as Chief Human Resources Officer

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) ("Company”) announced today that Susan C. Edwards has joined the Company to serve as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective April 8, 2024. Reporting to Steven Hedlund, President and CEO, she will join the executive team and will lead the Company’s global human resources strategy and operations, talent management, training and employee development programs, and compensation and benefits. Edwards succeeds Michele Kuhrt, who was recently named, Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Susan to the Lincoln Electric team and look forward to the value she will bring from her extensive HR leadership experience with global industrial companies,” stated Steven B. Hedlund, Lincoln Electric’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Susan’s expertise in talent acquisition and development, succession planning, employee engagement, and acquisition integration will be instrumental in driving HR excellence and our high-performance culture.” Hedlund concluded, "I would also like to thank Michele Kuhrt for her leadership and contributions as CHRO and congratulate her on her new role as Chief Transformation Officer.”

Edwards has over 30 years of human resources experience, serving most recently as the Global Vice President and CHRO of Sealed Air Corporation. Prior to her 11-year tenure with the company, she served in various HR leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Circor International, Snap-On Incorporated, Lear Corporation, and Dana Corporation. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree at East Tennessee State University and a Master of Business Administration degree in International Business at Marquette University.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

