18.04.2024 22:30:00

Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, payable July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2024.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

