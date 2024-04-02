Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for First Quarter 2024 Results

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the "Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, 2024, prior to market open. An investor conference call and webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day.

The event is available via webcast in listen-only mode and can be accessed here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. To participate via telephone, please dial (888) 440-4368 (domestic) or (646) 960-0856 (international) and use confirmation code 6709091. Telephone participants are asked to connect 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

