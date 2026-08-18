Lionsgate Play Selects NAGRAVISION to Protect Streaming Service

NAGRA Multi-DRM, a core solution of the NAGRA Venturi ecosystem, helps Lionsgate Play secure and protect the value of its premium streaming content catalogue, and build a foundation for intelligence-driven streaming security.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA — 18 August, 2026 — NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that Lionsgate Play Asia has selected NAGRA Multi-DRM, a foundational security solution within the recently launched NAGRA Venturi ecosystem, to safeguard its premium content catalogue on its OTT platform.

As competition intensifies in India’s fast-growing streaming market, Lionsgate Play’s differentiated content mix spanning premium Hollywood titles alongside acclaimed global and regional stories has helped the platform build a loyal subscriber base. To protect this growing content library, the platform is leveraging NAGRA Multi-DRM to deliver studio-grade content protection across its OTT service while providing the flexibility to strengthen its security posture over time through the broader NAGRA Venturi ecosystem.

Built to address today's piracy landscape, NAGRA Multi-DRM reduces exposure to illegal distribution, while simplifying compliance with studio requirements and accelerating subscriber growth. As Lionsgate Play’s business evolves, NAGRA Venturi provides a path to integrate additional security technologies to create a broader, more unified, and intelligence-led security approach designed to identify, prioritize and respond to emerging piracy threats.

“Protecting the premium stories and entertainment we bring to our subscribers is fundamental to our growth as an OTT platform,” said Rohit Jain, Founder at Lionsgate Play Asia. “Partnering with NAGRAVISION, gives us a scalable, future ready solution that not only safeguards our content across devices but also gives us the flexibility to evolve as piracy tactics continue to change. NAGRA Multi-DRM, backed by the NAGRA Venturi ecosystem, provides the long-term foundation we need to protect our content, strengthen trust with our subscribers, and deliver a seamless viewing experience.”

India remains one of the most dynamic markets for content security where increasingly sophisticated piracy operations continue to threaten premium content, subscriber revenue and platform growth. NAGRA Multi-DRM is proven to deliver security that protects revenue and enables growth through scalable protection across both devices and platforms. For Lionsgate Play, it will help identify and mitigate illegal distribution earlier in the value chain while strengthening control over content usage across devices and networks as part of a wider approach to protect brand value, preserve audience trust, and make more informed security decisions.

“Lionsgate Play is a premium service with a strong and growing audience in India,” said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO of NAGRAVISION. “By deploying NAGRA Multi-DRM and gaining access to the broader NAGRA Venturi capabilities, Lionsgate Play is taking a strategic approach to content security that helps protect premium content, preserve revenue, strengthen studio and distribution partnerships and support long-term growth. This partnership also underscores NAGRAVISION’s continued expansion in high-growth streaming markets and its commitment to helping content owners and service providers turn security into value driver, not just a line of defense.”

To learn more about NAGRA Multi-DRM and the NAGRA Venturi ecosystem, click here, or meet with NAGRAVISION on booth 1.C81 at the IBC show in Amsterdam, from September 11-14, 2026.

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play is a premium streaming platform bringing the best of Hollywood to audiences across eight Asian markets. Operated under founder-led ownership since 2025, the platform reaches over 40 million viewers in India and offers a content library spanning franchise blockbusters, awards-circuit hits, and regional originals. The platform operates under a multi-year licensing agreement with Lionsgate, providing continued access to the studio’s global film and television catalogue. The platform brings its viewers a unique viewing experience with a widely distributed network in the region spanning partnerships like Bharti Airtel, Prime Video Channels, Tata Play Binge, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, Watcho, BSNL, OEMs with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play app can be downloaded on Google Play Store, Apple app store, and Amazon Firestick at a quarterly and yearly subscription of INR 449 and INR 999, respectively.

Media Contacts

Gary Crosilla

Senior Corporate Communication Manager

NAGRAVISION

Kudelski Group

+41 79 593 93 25

gary.crosilla@nagra.com

Alex Crabb

Caster Communications for NAGRAVISION

+1 (401) 318-2229

nagravision@castercomm.com