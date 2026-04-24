mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
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24.04.2026 06:45:26
Material change in the shareholder structure of mobilezone holding ag expected
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mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Transaction in Own Shares
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, 24 April 2026
mobilezone has been informed that Haubrich Holding SE, currently holding 5.18% of outstanding share capital and therewith largest single shareholder of mobilezone holding ag (“mobilezone”), will sell its entire stake to JULE Investment Management AG at the time of completion of mobilezone’s acquisition of AK Group AG (Apfelkiste and Marein). JULE Investment Management AG is owned by Pierre Droigk, the founder of Apfelkiste.ch.
The Haubrich family invested in mobilezone in the course of mobilezone’s acquisition of SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH in June 2019. From April 2020 until the most recent Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2026, Michael Haubrich represented the family on the Board of Directors of mobilezone. Following the divestment of mobilezone’s German business and the associated strategic focus on the Swiss market at the end of 2025, the Haubrich family decided to sell its shareholding.
According to mobilezone’s information, JULE Investment Management AG, a company owned by Pierre Droigk, will acquire the entire shareholding (5.18% of the outstanding share capital) from the Haubrich family at the time of completion of mobilezone’s acquisition of Apfelkiste and Marein. Following the announcement of mobilezone’s acquisition of AK Group AG (“Apfelkiste”) on 19 March 2026 (link), mobilezone considers Pierre Droigk’s investment to be an important step in strengthening mobilezone’s shareholder structure and a strong vote of confidence in the future joint potential of mobilezone, Apfelkiste, and Marein. As communicated on 19 March 2026, the Board of Directors of mobilezone will propose Pierre Droigk for election to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2027.
Completion of the transaction is expected by 30 June 2026 at the latest.
Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals
About mobilezone
mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2314308
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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2314308 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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