mobilezone Aktie

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WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694

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29.09.2026 15:58:23

mobilezone awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal for sustainability performance

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): ESG
mobilezone awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal for sustainability performance

29.09.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 29 September 2026

mobilezone has once again been recognized by EcoVadis for its sustainable and responsible business practices. In this year's assessment, the mobilezone Group further improved its performance and was awarded the Silver Medal (previous year: Bronze Medal). This places mobilezone among the top 15% of companies worldwide of its size assessed by EcoVadis. The evaluation was conducted at Group level and covers all units within the mobilezone Group.

The award reflects the continuous advancement of sustainability management across the Group. In recent years, mobilezone has systematically expanded its sustainability structures and processes. Key initiatives include the further development of sustainability reporting in line with the European ESRS sustainability reporting standards, the integration of newly acquired group companies into the ESG management framework, and the successful certification of the environmental management system according to ISO 14001.

"The Silver Medal is both a recognition of our achievements and an incentive to continue improving. We remain committed to pursuing our chosen path and will continue to integrate sustainability into the development of our business in a targeted and meaningful way," says Bernhard Mächler, CFO of mobilezone.

Further information on mobilezone's sustainability initiatives can be found in the latest Sustainability Report: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/vision/Sustainability.html


About EcoVadis
EcoVadis (link) is one of the world's leading providers of sustainability ratings and certifies companies worldwide in the fields of ecology, social issues, and sustainability. EcoVadis has been active since 2007 and has certified around 150,000 companies in more than 185 countries based on internationally established standards and guidelines.
 

Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
Pascal Boll
Director MVNO & Investor Relations
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
mobilezone holding ltd is the leading company in the Swiss market specialising in telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

mobilezone employs around 700 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Baden, Spreitenbach, Urnäsch and in approximately 125 company-owned shops across Switzerland. The Group, which focuses on telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products, is broadly diversified and holds leading market positions in Swiss retail with the mobilezone brand, as well as in e-commerce with the platforms Apfelkiste.ch, mobilezone.ch and jusit.ch. mobilezone’s offering (available at POS and online) includes a full range of mobile devices as well as tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet services from all providers. Apfelkiste offers a broad assortment of device accessories, lifestyle and trend products.
Further key strategic pillars include the MVNO business (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) with the brands TalkTalk and Digital Republic, the B2B business, and the sustainability-focused “Second Life” business (repairs and refurbished devices) under the jusit brand. MAREIN has comprehensive expertise in trend scouting, private label development and product sourcing. mobilezone’s product offering addresses both private and business customers, with a particular focus on expanding recurring business (“recurring revenue”).
www.mobilezoneholding.ch


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2406222

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406222  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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