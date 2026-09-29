mobilezone awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal for sustainability performance

mobilezone has once again been recognized by EcoVadis for its sustainable and responsible business practices. In this year's assessment, the mobilezone Group further improved its performance and was awarded the Silver Medal (previous year: Bronze Medal). This places mobilezone among the top 15% of companies worldwide of its size assessed by EcoVadis. The evaluation was conducted at Group level and covers all units within the mobilezone Group.

The award reflects the continuous advancement of sustainability management across the Group. In recent years, mobilezone has systematically expanded its sustainability structures and processes. Key initiatives include the further development of sustainability reporting in line with the European ESRS sustainability reporting standards, the integration of newly acquired group companies into the ESG management framework, and the successful certification of the environmental management system according to ISO 14001.

"The Silver Medal is both a recognition of our achievements and an incentive to continue improving. We remain committed to pursuing our chosen path and will continue to integrate sustainability into the development of our business in a targeted and meaningful way," says Bernhard Mächler, CFO of mobilezone.

Further information on mobilezone's sustainability initiatives can be found in the latest Sustainability Report: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/vision/Sustainability.html



About EcoVadis

EcoVadis (link) is one of the world's leading providers of sustainability ratings and certifies companies worldwide in the fields of ecology, social issues, and sustainability. EcoVadis has been active since 2007 and has certified around 150,000 companies in more than 185 countries based on internationally established standards and guidelines.

