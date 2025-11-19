Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
19.11.2025 19:32:00
Meet the Supercharged Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club by 2027
There are currently 11 public companies that boast market capitalizations of at least $1 trillion. In order from largest to smallest, they are:You might notice that with the exceptions of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway and the Saudi oil powerhouse, all of the market's trillion-dollar stocks share a common thread: artificial intelligence (AI).Prior to the dawn of the AI revolution, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet were the only companies that featured trillion-dollar valuations consistently. This is important to point out, as Nvidia -- which is now the world's most valuable company -- witnessed historic levels of market-cap expansion over the last three years thanks entirely to the AI boom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
