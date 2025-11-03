Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

03.11.2025 06:30:00

Meet the Supercharged Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club by 2027

Many investors know the "Magnificent Seven" tech companies that are powering the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) spending. But there is another company that supplies the majority of computer chips to the AI industry.That company is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC for short. It has built up a dominant position in manufacturing advanced computer chips for virtually all the Magnificent Seven and now has a market cap of $1.5 trillion.But shares may still be underrated by Wall Street. Here's why TSMC could double its market cap over the next two years and be worth $3 trillion by 2027 riding the back of AI infrastructure spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
