Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.03.2026 07:20:15

Meta Ordered To Pay $375 Mln Over Child Safety Issues

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) has been ordered to pay $375 million by a court in New Mexico for misleading users over the safety of its platforms for children, reports said.

In the verdict, the jury found that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, was liable for the way in which its platforms endangered children. These platforms allegedly exposed them to sexually explicit material and contact with sexual predators.

As per the verdict, Meta, led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, was responsible for violating New Mexico's Unfair Practices Act as it misled the public about the safety of its platforms for young users.

The ruling was issued following a six-week trial in which state authorities accused the tech major of failing to protect minors.

The total civil penalty of $375 million is for thousands of violations of the act, each with a maximum penalty of $5,000.

As per the reports, this is the first time a US state has successfully sued the social media giant over child safety issues.

Meanwhile, Meta stated that it disagrees with the verdict and intends to appeal.

Meta spokeswoman reportedly said, "We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and are clear about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors and harmful content. We remain confident in our record of protecting teens online.'

During the trial, internal Meta documents had been presented, along with testimony from former employees, which indicated that the company had been aware of child predators using its platforms.

Meanwhile, Meta argued that it has worked over the years to promote safe experiences for minors.

Instagram earlier released Teen Accounts, giving young users more ways to control their experience, and recently launched a feature to alert parents if their children are looking for self-harm content.

On the Nasdaq, Meta shares closed Tuesday's regular trading 2% lower at $592.92. In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining 0.9 percent, reaching $598.04.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Analysen
16.03.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.02.26 Meta Platforms Outperform Bernstein Research
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 514,50 0,08% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.03.26 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit gut behaupteter Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf höherem Niveau.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen