19.01.2024 21:21:56

Meta To Develop Artificial General Intelligence

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Instagram about the company's long-term vision to develop artificial general intelligence or AGI that can match or exceed a human's intelligence level, and to make it widely available.

"It's become clear that the next generation of services required is building full general intelligence, building the best AI assistants, AIs for creators, AIs for businesses and more, that need advances in every area of AI from reasoning to planning to coding to memory and other cognitive abilities," he said in the video posted on Thursday.

The chief executive said that he wants to make the AGI system "widely available so everyone can benefit", which means that the software can be easily copied and re-used by anyone to build their own chatbot.

However, OpenAI and Google had earlier warned that providing open-source software is dangerous as it could be used for spreading inaccurate information.

The lifeline of Zuckerberg's ongoing AGI project is a large language model Llama 3 that can easily comprehend and generate human language text.

The Facebook founder said that Meta had built an "absolutely massive amount of infrastructure" for the new AGI system, and to handle its processing power, he had ordered approximately 350,000 H100 graphics cards from Nvidia, which will be delivered by the end of the year.

He further said that two of the company's AI research teams - FAIR and GenAI are working together to accelerate this project.

Speaking on Meta's newly launched Ray-Ban smart glasses, Zuckerberg said, "I think a lot of us are going to talk to AI as frequently throughout the day. And I think a lot of us are going to do that using glasses. These glasses are the ideal form factor for letting an AI see what you see and hear what you hear. So it's always available to help out,"

Similar to Meta's project, OpenAI is also working on developing AGI which the company defines as "AI systems that are generally smarter than humans".

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

11.01.24 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.01.24 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.01.24 Meta Platforms Outperform Bernstein Research
15.12.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.12.23 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 352,20 1,67% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen