WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

07.11.2025 22:47:16

Meta Unveils $600 Bln U.S. Investment To Boost AI Data Centers And Workforce

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced a $600 billion U.S. investment plan to expand its AI data center network, strengthen infrastructure, and increase domestic employment through 2028.

The initiative aims to build "industry-leading AI data centers" across the country to advance the company's push toward developing personal superintelligence.

Since 2010, Meta's data center projects have supported more than 30,000 skilled trade jobs and 5,000 operations roles nationwide. The company said the new plan will further stimulate local economies while scaling its AI capabilities.

The announcement follows Meta's third quarter earnings report, where revenue topped expectations but EPS was impacted by a one-time tax provision. Investor concerns have grown over Meta's rising capital expenditures, projected at $116-$118 billion in 2025, up from the prior $114 billion forecast. CFO Susan Li said capex growth will accelerate further in 2026 as AI infrastructure demands increase.

Meta also revealed a $27 billion funding deal with Blue Owl Capital to help finance its largest data center project globally. The investment underscores Meta's aggressive approach to expanding the infrastructure required for its AI-driven ecosystem.

Shares of META traded about 1 percent lower on Friday, though retail sentiment on social platforms remained highly bullish amid heavy trading activity. Despite near-term expense concerns, the stock has gained over 2 percent over the past year.

Friday META closed at $621.71, up 0.45%, and is trading after hours at $623.47, up 0.28% on the NasdaqGS.

