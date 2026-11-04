Metro Bank Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
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04.11.2026 08:00:04
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Trading Update Q3 2026
4 November 2026
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) (“Metro Bank”)
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update
Strong progress delivering against strategy
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:
“Metro Bank’s Q3 results show a business that is executing consistently and with conviction. We are winning market share in our target segments, with loan growth up 37% year-on-year, as we expand relationships with the businesses that drive UK growth. Our exit NIM of 3.45% is already within our full-year guidance range, demonstrating the quality and pace of the balance sheet rotation we have been delivering.
Credit quality remains strong, our cost of deposits is the lowest of any UK High Street bank, and the active management of our run-off loan portfolio continues to free up capital and liquidity to put to work in our target segments. The combination of lending growth in higher-yielding segments, structural NIM expansion and a disciplined approach to costs means that the Bank continues to deliver operating leverage. We enter the final quarter of the year with confidence and clear momentum and reaffirm all guidance.”
Key Financials
Target lending segments of Corporate, Commercial, and SME lending and Specialist Mortgages grew strongly, up 37% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter. Total net loans at Q3 2026 were £9.3 billion.
In line with strategy, run-off lending reduced by 32% year-on-year, freeing up capital and liquidity to reinvest in target segments. Total gross loans grew 5% year-on-year.
Credit quality remains strong, with the portfolio highly collateralised and appropriately provisioned; arrears rates remain low.
Total customer deposits at Q3 2026 were £13.0 billion. Underlying momentum in the franchise remains strong, with growth in retail and business current account balances offset by the active management of excess high-cost non-relationship deposits to optimise cost of funds.
Metro Bank continues to have the lowest Cost of Deposits of any UK High Street bank.
Net loan to deposit ratio at Q3 2026 was 71%, providing significant capacity for asset growth and disciplined liquidity management.
Enquiries
For more information, please contact:
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations
Daniel Ainscough
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900
Metro Bank PLC Media Relations
Victoria Gregory
+44 (0) 7773 244 608
FGS Global
Mike Turner
+44 (0) 7766 360900
ENDS
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
[1] Net Interest Margin as at applicable period end
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|QRT
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|Sequence No.:
|448469
|EQS News ID:
|2427850
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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