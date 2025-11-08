Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

08.11.2025 21:00:00

Michael Burry's Bets Against AI Stocks Nvidia and Palantir: What Investors Should Know

The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite indexes declined by about 1.6% and 3%, respectively, this week. The Dow was also down over 1%. This was the Nasdaq Composite's worst week since April, when investors were rattled by President Donald Trump's announcement of the so-called "reciprocal tariffs."There were likely a couple of factors that concerned investors this week. But the one that most spooked them was apparently well-known hedge fund manager Michael Burry's revealing, via a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, that his Scion Asset Management fund instituted bearish bets on popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) in the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.Burry filed the SEC 13F Form on Monday after the market close, and its market-moving effects began on Tuesday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
