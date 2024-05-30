|
30.05.2024 13:30:00
Monro, Inc. to Participate at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day
Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Michael T. Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Felix Veksler, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10:40 AM ET. A live webcast of the RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day event will be available via the "Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (corporate.monro.com/investors/events-and-presentations).
About Monro, Inc.
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated almost $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2024 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across approximately 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit corporate.monro.com.
MNRO-Fin
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530711523/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Monro Muffler Brake Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Monro Muffler Brake-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Monro Muffler Brake-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.05.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Monro Muffler Brake-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Monro Muffler Brake von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Ausblick: Monro Muffler Brake stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)