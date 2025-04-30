Nebius Aktie

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

30.04.2025 14:01:02

Nebius Group N.V. announces date of first quarter 2025 results and conference call

Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V. announces date of first quarter 2025 results and conference call

30-Apr-2025 / 14:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nebius Group N.V. announces date of first quarter 2025 results and conference call

 

Amsterdam, April 30, 2025 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, before market open. 

Nebius Group will also hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The live  webcast and a replay of the earnings conference call will be accessible on Nebius Group’s Investor Relations website at group.nebius.com/investor-hub.

About Nebius Group N.V. 

Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the rapid growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel.

Nebius’s core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks, and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.

A preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of over 500 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders. To learn more please visit www.nebius.com.

The group also operates three additional businesses under their own distinctive brands: Avride – one of the world’s most experienced self-driving teams focusing on driverless cars and delivery robots; Toloka – a data partner for all stages of AI development from training to evaluation; and TripleTen – a leading edtech platform specialising in reskilling individuals for successful careers in tech.

Contacts

For investors and analysts: askIR@nebius.com

For media: media@nebius.com

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2128004  30-Apr-2025 

