Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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18.07.2026 19:53:00
Netflix's AI Strategy Has a 25-Year-Old Precedent
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) would like everyone to know that generative AI is transforming content production. The company's Q2 shareholder letter mentions AI tools being used in roughly 300 titles this year. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos highlighted a documentary called American Experiment that featured 17 minutes of AI-enhanced footage, produced "twice as fast and at half the cost."That's impressive. Also, it's not exactly new.In 2001, Peter Jackson needed to fill the screen with thousands of soldiers for his ambitious Lord of the Rings battle sequences. Traditional methods would have required either ruinous budgets or a lot of very patient extras. So Jackson's Wētā Digital company built MASSIVE, a software package that generated autonomous digital agents capable of fighting, fleeing, and dying on their own. It was AI-powered production before AI was cool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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