01.08.2024 13:27:10

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $65.0 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $95.5 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $168.9 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.4% to $590.2 million from $452.7 million last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $65.0 Mln. vs. $95.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $590.2 Mln vs. $452.7 Mln last year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 140,65 -0,18% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

