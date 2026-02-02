News Release

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Disposal

Pfaeffikon Schwyz, Switzerland, February 2, 2026 Oerlikon completes divestment of Barmag Oerlikon today announced that it has completed the divestment of its Barmag business to Rieter. The transaction, announced on May 6, 2025, values Barmag at CHF 850 million enterprise value (excluding a potential earn-out of up to CHF 100 million). The closing marks the final step in Oerlikon’s strategic transformation into a pure-play company that is a global market and technology leader for surface solutions. The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt, for general corporate purposes and potential distribution to shareholders. Financial details and impacts related to the closing will be disclosed in Oerlikon’s full-year financial announcement on February 24, 2026. With the closing, Oerlikon becomes a pure-play surface technology company with a clear brand and positioning towards its stakeholders. Oerlikon serves a broad base of customers in demanding industries – from automotive, aerospace, tooling and energy to luxury, medical and semiconductors – with a comprehensive toolbox of high-tech surface technologies. The company delivers innovative technologies that help customers achieve greater efficiency, performance and productivity while improving sustainability. Oerlikon will continue to leverage its core competencies to grow in its end markets with new applications and expand its regional presence, especially in Asia and the Americas. Additional information

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in surface technologies and advanced materials. With a unique portfolio spanning surface engineering, high-performance materials, coating equipment and components, we make products better by enhancing performance, efficiency and sustainability. Oerlikon serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, luxury, semiconductors and tooling. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, Oerlikon operates in 38 countries with approximately 9,500 employees, achieving sales of CHF 1.6 billion in 2024. For further information, please contact:

