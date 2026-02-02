OC Oerlikon Corporation Aktie

OC Oerlikon Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863037 / ISIN: CH0000816824

02.02.2026 10:30:13

News Release

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Disposal
News Release

02.02.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

  Pfaeffikon Schwyz, Switzerland, February 2, 2026

Oerlikon completes divestment of Barmag

Oerlikon today announced that it has completed the divestment of its Barmag business to Rieter. The transaction, announced on May 6, 2025, values Barmag at CHF 850 million enterprise value (excluding a potential earn-out of up to CHF 100 million). The closing marks the final step in Oerlikon’s strategic transformation into a pure-play company that is a global market and technology leader for surface solutions. The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt, for general corporate purposes and potential distribution to shareholders. Financial details and impacts related to the closing will be disclosed in Oerlikon’s full-year financial announcement on February 24, 2026.

With the closing, Oerlikon becomes a pure-play surface technology company with a clear brand and positioning towards its stakeholders. Oerlikon serves a broad base of customers in demanding industries – from automotive, aerospace, tooling and energy to luxury, medical and semiconductors – with a comprehensive toolbox of high-tech surface technologies. The company delivers innovative technologies that help customers achieve greater efficiency, performance and productivity while improving sustainability. Oerlikon will continue to leverage its core competencies to grow in its end markets with new applications and expand its regional presence, especially in Asia and the Americas.

Additional information
The media release can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases.

About Oerlikon 
Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in surface technologies and advanced materials. With a unique portfolio spanning surface engineering, high-performance materials, coating equipment and components, we make products better by enhancing performance, efficiency and sustainability. Oerlikon serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, luxury, semiconductors and tooling. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, Oerlikon operates in 38 countries with approximately 9,500 employees, achieving sales of CHF 1.6 billion in 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Schmidt, Sandra Wiesner
Corporate Communications
Tel: +41 58 360 96 60 
thomas.schmidt@oerlikon.com
sandra.wiesner@oerlikon.com		 Aymeric Jamin
Investor Relations
Tel: +41 58 360 96 59
aymeric.jamin@oerlikon.com
www.oerlikon.com

Disclaimer
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to in-clude accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its direc-tors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and finan-cial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking state-ments will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solici-tation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail: info@oerlikon.com
Internet: www.oerlikon.com
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2269586

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269586  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

