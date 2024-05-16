NICE Ltd. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $106.373 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $76.942 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $171.557 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $659.309 million from $571.860 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $106.373 Mln. vs. $76.942 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $659.309 Mln vs. $571.860 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.53 to $2.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $657 to $667 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.53 to $10.73 Full year revenue guidance: $2.715 to $2.735 Bln