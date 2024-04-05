05.04.2024 13:00:06

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Romantschuk  

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
5 April 2024 at 14.00 EET

Nordea Group Leadership Team member Ulrika Romantschuk has received in total 10,653 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ulrika Romantschuk  
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56867/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-04-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,653            Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 10,653                   Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 14.00 EET on 5 April 2024.

 

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
