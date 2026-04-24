Norfolk Southern Aktie
WKN: 867028 / ISIN: US6558441084
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24.04.2026 14:18:17
Norfolk Southern Corp Bottom Line Drops In Q1
(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $547 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $750 million, or $3.31 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $597 million or $2.65 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $2.998 billion from $2.993 billion last year.
Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $547 Mln. vs. $750 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $3.31 last year. -Revenue: $2.998 Bln vs. $2.993 Bln last year.
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