Reinet Investments SCA Aktie

Reinet Investments SCA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293

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29.05.2026 08:30:15

Notification of a manager’s transaction.

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of a manager’s transaction.

29-May-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”) announces the following:

On 28 May 2026, the Company has been notified that on 27 May 2026 Reinet Investment Advisors Limited disposed, as a result of the exercise of a share appreciation rights scheme, 619 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of EUR 30.2083 per ordinary share. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.

Reinet Investment Advisors Limited is the investment advisor of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. and a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company. Prior to the disposal, which is the subject of this notification, it held 363,838 ordinary shares of the Company, which it had acquired to hedge share appreciation rights and related awards to key executives and employees.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (‘Reinet Fund’), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2335606

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2335606  29-May-2026 CET/CEST

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