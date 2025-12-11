NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
11.12.2025 09:06:00
Nvidia and Palantir Are Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street With This $12.6 Billion Warning for 2026
For the better part of the last three years, no trend has garnered more investor attention or capital on Wall Street than artificial intelligence (AI). Giving software and systems the tools to make split-second decisions and empowering them to become more efficient at their tasks over time, all without the need for human intervention, is a potential game changer for a host of industries around the globe.Arguably, no two companies have been bigger beneficiaries of the rise of AI than graphics processing unit (GPU) titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Since the beginning of 2023, Nvidia has added more than $4 trillion in market value, while shares of Palantir have skyrocketed by over 2,700%.Although investors are expecting more of the same in 2026, the actions of those who know Nvidia and Palantir best tell a different story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
