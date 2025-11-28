NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
28.11.2025 12:00:00
Nvidia and Palantir Dominated 2025. Which Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock for 2026?
Few stocks have been as successful as Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been during the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. Since 2023, Nvidia's stock is up 1,100%, and Palantir's is up nearly 2,300% (at the time of this writing). That's an impressive run in just under three years' time, but what they've each done in 2025 is also impressive. Palantir is up around 100% in 2025, while Nvidia is up over 30%. Both of those are market-beating returns, but will they continue that run into 2026?I think one of these is a much better buy than the other heading into 2026, and one of these impressive stocks could struggle to live up to expectations. Which one is which? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
25.11.25
|Palantir-Aktie in Grün - trotz kräftiger Insiderverkäufe (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Palantir-Aktie setzt Konsolidierung trotz Australien-News fort (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|NHS-Schulungsprogramme geplant - Palantir-Aktie nach Rally schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Palantir von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Peter Thiel und Alex Karp: Palantir - wie mächtig ist die Analysefirma wirklich? - Podcast Firewall (Spiegel Online)