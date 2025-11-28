NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.11.2025 12:00:00

Nvidia and Palantir Dominated 2025. Which Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock for 2026?

Few stocks have been as successful as Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been during the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. Since 2023, Nvidia's stock is up 1,100%, and Palantir's is up nearly 2,300% (at the time of this writing). That's an impressive run in just under three years' time, but what they've each done in 2025 is also impressive. Palantir is up around 100% in 2025, while Nvidia is up over 30%. Both of those are market-beating returns, but will they continue that run into 2026?I think one of these is a much better buy than the other heading into 2026, and one of these impressive stocks could struggle to live up to expectations. Which one is which? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten