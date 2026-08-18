NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.08.2026 13:15:00
Nvidia Enters a Powerful New Growth Phase in AI Infrastructure
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is helping connect AI infrastructure with more than $500 billion of potential third-party capital. That could make AI compute easier to finance while challenging the idea that NVIDIA's future must remain tied to a cyclical hardware market. This video explores the opportunity, the valuation, and the risks investors need to watch.Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 13, 2026. The video was published on Aug. 17, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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