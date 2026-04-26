Quantum Aktie

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WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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27.04.2026 01:45:00

Nvidia Just Announced a Major Quantum Computing Development

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is primarily known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) -- parallel processors that excel in handling the workloads for accelerated computing applications. These have been widely deployed in an artificial intelligence (AI) setting, and surging demand for them from data centers has transformed Nvidia into the world's largest company.However, Nvidia has made it pretty clear that it isn't planning on building a quantum processing unit (QPU) for the next era of computing. Instead, it believes that the best way for it to participate in the nascent quantum computing space is to focus on the hybrid computing aspect, where a quantum computer is aided by classical computing infrastructure. Still, that isn't stopping Nvidia from being associated with quantum computing.Nvidia just announced another major quantum computing development, and it could bring quantum computers into the mainstream faster than most realize.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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