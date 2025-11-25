Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
25.11.2025 19:07:00
Nvidia Sinks After Threat From Alphabet Emerges -- Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Shares of the artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had fallen roughly 3.7%, as of 1:06 p.m. ET today. The Information reported that Alphabet is in talks with Meta Platforms to sell its own in-house semiconductors to Meta for use in their data centers.It has been well-documented that large hyperscalers, such as Alphabet, are developing their own chips, which Google has named Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). However, until now, Google had reportedly only utilized them in its own data centers. This is the first time the company has considered selling these chips to other hyperscalers. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are used for more general-purpose training of large language models (LLMs), while TPUs are preferred for more specialized training of individualized tasks.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!