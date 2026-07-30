Omnicell Aktie
WKN: 632313 / ISIN: US68213N1090
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30.07.2026 14:46:23
Omnicell Inc CA Q2 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Omnicell Inc CA (OMCL) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $24.3 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $5.6 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Omnicell Inc CA reported adjusted earnings of $44 million or $0.94 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $312.2 million from $290.6 million last year.
Omnicell Inc CA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $24.3 Mln. vs. $5.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $312.2 Mln vs. $290.6 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.35 To $ 0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 301 M To $ 307 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.15 To $ 2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.225 B To $ 1.245 B
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