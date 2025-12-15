Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
15.12.2025 13:10:00
Oracle Shares Have Plunged. Should Investors Buy the Dip Heading Into 2026?
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock skyrocketed after the company delivered its fiscal 2026 first-quarter report in early September, but since then, it's given up all of those gains and then some. The latest blow to the stock came when the company reported mixed results for its fiscal second quarter after the bell on Wednesday.However, Oracle still has one of the biggest growth opportunities in AI. So based on the latest results and management's outlook, should investors buy the stock on this dip as we approach the new year?Investors jumped on board Oracle stock in September after the company saw a huge surge in remaining performance obligations (RPOs), a metric that measures the remaining value of its already-signed contracts with customers. These are generally non-cancelable contracts for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers it needs to build, but investors have become more nervous recently about how much the company will have to spend and how much debt it will need to take on to build out that infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
