OSI Systems Gets Order For Mobile Cargo And Vehicle Inspection Systems - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems (OSIS) announced that its Security division received an order valued at approximately $11 million to provide multiple units of the Eagle M60 mobile high-energy cargo and vehicle inspection system, including follow-on maintenance and support.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, said, "The Eagle M60 platform offers tremendous flexibility, allowing users to swiftly relocate checkpoints to enhance security measures efficiently."

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries.