OSI Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $17.94 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $12.88 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.29 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $344.007 million from $279.210 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $17.94 Mln. vs. $12.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $344.007 Mln vs. $279.210 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 - $9.30 Full year revenue guidance: $1.670 - $1.695 Bln