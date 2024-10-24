|
24.10.2024 15:23:19
OSI Systems Raises FY25 Guidance - Update
(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) said, for fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $9.00 - $9.30, revised from prior guidance range of $8.80 - $9.15. Revenues are now projected in a range of $1.670 billion - $1.695 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $1.620 billion - $1.650 billion.
Q1 Results:
First quarter bottom line came in at $17.94 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $12.88 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter. . Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.25 compared to $0.91. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $344.007 million from $279.210 million last year.
Shares of OSI Systems are up 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
