Palo Alto Networks Aktie

Palo Alto Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 22:18:57

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) revealed a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $334 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $662 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $2.474 billion from $2.139 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $334 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.474 Bln vs. $2.139 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.57 - $2.59 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $10.50 - $10.54 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Incmehr Nachrichten