24.05.2024 03:13:32
Paramount Global, Charter Communications Extend Partnership
(RTTNews) - Paramount Global (PARA, PARAA) and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) said that they will extend their long-standing partnership with a multi-year distribution agreement for Paramount's full portfolio of linear cable networks, CBS owned-and-operated broadcast stations and direct-to-consumer streaming services that generates greater value for consumers while creating new distribution opportunities and a glide path to a healthier video ecosystem.
In addition to CBS, Spectrum audiences will continue to enjoy access to some of TV's most popular cable brands, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network as well as premium service Paramount+ with Showtime, the companies said in a statement.
As part of the deal, the ad-supported versions of Paramount's direct-to-consumer services, Paramount+ Essential and BET+ Essential, will be included at no additional cost to Charter's Spectrum TV customers. Charter also will make Paramount's direct-to-consumer products available for purchase to its millions of Internet-only customers.
