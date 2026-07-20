Partners Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827
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20.07.2026 09:00:04
Partners Group closes fourth direct infrastructure program at over USD 15 billion
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Partners Group
/ Key word(s): Funds
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 20 July 2026
Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has held the final close of its fourth direct infrastructure program ("the Program") at over USD 15 billion. The Program, which includes a closed-ended fund as well as bespoke solutions that invest alongside, is more than 50% larger than the previous vintage.
Partners Group's direct infrastructure strategy is top quartile and has one of the strongest realized track records in the industry, delivering returns of 2.2x nTVPI and 20.8% nIRR across 21 exits since inception.
Partners Group's direct infrastructure strategy focuses on building next-generation energy, utility, and other infrastructure platforms. The strategy has a disciplined focus on the mid-market segment, where there is a broader opportunity to invest in resilient, high-quality companies with value creation potential, as well as deeper transaction markets to secure exits. These dynamics support the creation of highly diversified infrastructure portfolios that can deliver outperformance over the long term.
The Program is over 40% committed and has a seed portfolio of 11 assets that reflect Partners Group's current thematic focus areas, including power generation, the AI infrastructure build-out, and energy security and independence. The seed assets include:
Investors in the Program are a mix of new and existing clients, including public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowment funds, foundations, GPs, consultants, and banks. The commitments to the Program came from investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Esther Peiner, Global Head of Infrastructure, Partners Group, says: "The raising of our largest direct infrastructure program to-date is a testament to the appeal of our strategy as well as its top quartile performance. Investors are increasingly seeking the stable, inflation-protected returns and downside protection that infrastructure can offer. Our thematic approach and ability to drill down into related sub-sectors has enabled us to build a highly diversified portfolio of primarily mid-market companies that offer significant value creation potential. We look forward to executing across a robust global pipeline."
The Program is a similar size to both Partners Group's fourth and fifth direct private equity programs, which closed at over USD 15 billion in 2021 and 2024 respectively. Partners Group is currently raising its sixth direct private equity program with a similar target.
About Partners Group
Partners Group media relations contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2367780
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367780 20.07.2026 CET/CEST
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