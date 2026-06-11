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11.06.2026 11:30:13

Partners Group targets USD 1.5 billion for latest real estate secondaries program

Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds
Partners Group targets USD 1.5 billion for latest real estate secondaries program

11.06.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

London, UK; 11 June 2026

<div> <ul type="disc"><li><span><span><strong>Partners Group has held a first close with over USD 650 million in commitments </strong></span></span></li> <li><span><span><strong>The Program will focus on investing in quality income-producing assets through providing liquidity to both GPs and LPs </strong></span></span></li> <li><span><span><strong>Partners Group has invested over USD 6 billion across more than 120 real estate secondaries transactions globally since 2008</strong></span></span></li> </ul><!-- sh_cad_2 --><p><span><span>Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, is targeting USD 1.5 billion for its fifth real estate secondaries program ("the Program"), which includes a closed-end fund as well as bespoke mandates and other vehicles that will allocate to the same strategy. The Program has held a first close with over USD 650 million in commitments.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p><span><span>The Program will focus on investing in quality income-producing assets by providing liquidity to both GPs and LPs through GP-led secondaries, LP-led secondaries, and other liquidity solutions. The fund is seeded with an LP-led secondary portfolio that is comprised of three global real estate funds with significant investments across the residential, industrial, and hospitality sectors, which have strong thematic tailwinds.</span></span> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-sidebar"> <div id="adnz_m_rectangle_2"></div> </div> </p> <p><span><span>The real estate secondaries market is benefitting from growing momentum driven by lower transaction volumes and slower fundraising cycles, which is forcing investors and managers to explore alternative liquidity options. In addition, approaching debt maturities are causing the attractive re-pricing of high-quality underlying assets.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <p><span><span>Partners Group's previous real estate secondaries program included Real Estate Secondary IV, which is a top-quartile performer amongst 2021/2022 vintage closed-end real estate secondaries funds according to Preqin data. <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group</a> has invested USD 6 billion across more than 120 real estate secondaries transactions since 2008.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p><span><span>Henrik Orrbeck, Co-Head Real Estate, Partners Group, says: "Our real estate secondaries strategy is highly tactical, providing liquidity solutions to GPs and LPs in a capital constrained market. We have been an active secondaries investor for nearly two decades, with our strategy underpinned by differentiated sourcing and asset level underwriting capabilities as well as our deep knowledge of secular tailwinds and capital markets dynamics."</span></span><!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> <p><span><span>Partners Group has a USD 56 billion Gross Asset Value real estate portfolio globally. The firm’s real estate business manages direct and secondaries strategies.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><strong>About Partners Group </strong><br/> Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a656233df69a58dcbe72431c9452591&application_id=2344296&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>www.partnersgroup.com</u></a> or follow us on <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ab37d436186f85f9b01d8a03a606755&application_id=2344296&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>LinkedIn</u></a>.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> <p><span><span><strong>Partners Group media relations contact</strong><br/> Henry Weston<br/> Phone: +44 207 575 2593<br/> Email: <a href="mailto:henry.weston@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>henry.weston@partnersgroup.com</u></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/> View original content: <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=071c83122365cd2a1b855393033693f4&application_id=2344296&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank">EQS News</a> <!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Partners Group</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zugerstrasse 57</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">6341 Baar</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 41 784 60 00</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+ 41 41 784 60 01</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0024608827</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2460882 </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2344296</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_12 --><p> 2344296  11.06.2026 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2344296&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a" alt="" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! 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