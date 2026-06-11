Partners Group targets USD 1.5 billion for latest real estate secondaries program

Partners Group has held a first close with over USD 650 million in commitments

The Program will focus on investing in quality income-producing assets through providing liquidity to both GPs and LPs

Partners Group has invested over USD 6 billion across more than 120 real estate secondaries transactions globally since 2008

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, is targeting USD 1.5 billion for its fifth real estate secondaries program ("the Program"), which includes a closed-end fund as well as bespoke mandates and other vehicles that will allocate to the same strategy. The Program has held a first close with over USD 650 million in commitments.

The Program will focus on investing in quality income-producing assets by providing liquidity to both GPs and LPs through GP-led secondaries, LP-led secondaries, and other liquidity solutions. The fund is seeded with an LP-led secondary portfolio that is comprised of three global real estate funds with significant investments across the residential, industrial, and hospitality sectors, which have strong thematic tailwinds.

The real estate secondaries market is benefitting from growing momentum driven by lower transaction volumes and slower fundraising cycles, which is forcing investors and managers to explore alternative liquidity options. In addition, approaching debt maturities are causing the attractive re-pricing of high-quality underlying assets.

Partners Group's previous real estate secondaries program included Real Estate Secondary IV, which is a top-quartile performer amongst 2021/2022 vintage closed-end real estate secondaries funds according to Preqin data. Partners Group has invested USD 6 billion across more than 120 real estate secondaries transactions since 2008.

Henrik Orrbeck, Co-Head Real Estate, Partners Group, says: "Our real estate secondaries strategy is highly tactical, providing liquidity solutions to GPs and LPs in a capital constrained market. We have been an active secondaries investor for nearly two decades, with our strategy underpinned by differentiated sourcing and asset level underwriting capabilities as well as our deep knowledge of secular tailwinds and capital markets dynamics."

Partners Group has a USD 56 billion Gross Asset Value real estate portfolio globally. The firm’s real estate business manages direct and secondaries strategies.