Paychex Aktie
WKN: 868284 / ISIN: US7043261079
|
19.12.2025 14:37:32
Paychex Inc. Profit Declines In Q2
(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $395.4 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $413.4 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $454.6 million or $1.26 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $1.557 billion from $1.316 billion last year.
Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $395.4 Mln. vs. $413.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.557 Bln vs. $1.316 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Paychex Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.12.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Paychex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Paychex-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)