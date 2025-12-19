Paychex Aktie

WKN: 868284 / ISIN: US7043261079

19.12.2025 14:37:32

Paychex Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $395.4 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $413.4 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $454.6 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $1.557 billion from $1.316 billion last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $395.4 Mln. vs. $413.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.557 Bln vs. $1.316 Bln last year.

