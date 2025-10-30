PC Connection Aktie
WKN: 912670 / ISIN: US69318J1007
|
30.10.2025 01:46:47
PC Connection, Inc. Profit Declines In Q3
(RTTNews) - PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $24.74 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $27.06 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.
Excluding items, PC Connection, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.74 million or $0.97 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $709.07 million from $724.72 million last year.
PC Connection, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $24.74 Mln. vs. $27.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $709.07 Mln vs. $724.72 Mln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!